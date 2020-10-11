Contrasting Jabil (NYSE:JBL) & Key Tronic (NYSE:KTCC)

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) and Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jabil and Key Tronic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jabil 0 4 5 0 2.56 Key Tronic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jabil presently has a consensus price target of $39.13, indicating a potential upside of 7.57%. Given Jabil’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jabil is more favorable than Key Tronic.

Profitability

This table compares Jabil and Key Tronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jabil 0.20% 5.25% 0.67% Key Tronic 1.06% 4.13% 1.66%

Risk & Volatility

Jabil has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Key Tronic has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.5% of Jabil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of Key Tronic shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Jabil shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Key Tronic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jabil and Key Tronic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jabil $27.27 billion 0.20 $53.91 million $0.35 103.91 Key Tronic $449.48 million 0.23 $4.76 million $0.44 21.80

Jabil has higher revenue and earnings than Key Tronic. Key Tronic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jabil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Jabil beats Key Tronic on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc. provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA). It also specializes in three-dimensional mechanical design comprising the analysis of electronic, electro-mechanical, and optical assemblies, as well as offers various industrial design, advance mechanism development, and tooling management services. In addition, the company provides computer-assisted design services consisting of PCBA design, and PCBA design validation and verification services; and other consulting services, including the generation of a bill of materials, approved vendor list, and assembly equipment configuration for various PCBA designs. Further, it offers product and process validation services, such as product system, product safety, regulatory compliance, and reliability tests, as well as manufacturing test solution development services. Additionally, the company offers systems assembly, test, direct-order fulfillment, and configure-to-order services. It serves automotive and transportation, capital equipment, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, industrial and energy, networking and telecommunications, point of sale, printing, consumer wearables, healthcare, mobility, and packaging industries. The company was formerly known as Jabil Circuit, Inc. and changed its name to Jabil Inc. in June 2017. Jabil Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co., provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services. The company also manufactures keyboards and other input devices. It markets its products and services primarily through field sales people and distributors. Key Tronic Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, Washington.

