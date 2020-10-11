Head-To-Head Comparison: XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) & Monaker Group (NYSE:MKGI)

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) and XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Monaker Group alerts:

This table compares Monaker Group and XPO Logistics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monaker Group $440,000.00 69.04 -$9.45 million N/A N/A XPO Logistics $16.65 billion 0.52 $419.00 million $4.03 23.64

XPO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Monaker Group.

Profitability

This table compares Monaker Group and XPO Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monaker Group -2,352.10% -150.45% -95.98% XPO Logistics 0.82% 9.11% 1.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Monaker Group and XPO Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monaker Group 0 0 0 0 N/A XPO Logistics 0 3 12 0 2.80

XPO Logistics has a consensus target price of $89.25, suggesting a potential downside of 6.32%. Given XPO Logistics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XPO Logistics is more favorable than Monaker Group.

Volatility & Risk

Monaker Group has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XPO Logistics has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.6% of Monaker Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of XPO Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of Monaker Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of XPO Logistics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

XPO Logistics beats Monaker Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com. The company was formerly known as Next 1 Interactive, Inc. and changed its name to Monaker Group, Inc. in June 2015. Monaker Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Weston, Florida.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services. Its Logistics segment offers a range of contract logistics services, including value-added warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, cold chain solutions, reverse logistics, packaging and labeling, factory support, aftermarket support, inventory management and personalization services; and engineered and customized solutions and supply chain optimization services; The company offers its services to customers in various industries, such as retail, e-commerce, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods. XPO Logistics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Monaker Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monaker Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.