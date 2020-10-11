Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.92. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.38 EPS.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $124.52 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.79.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 560.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 267.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.