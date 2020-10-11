MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Position Cut by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 107.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 726,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,992,000 after buying an additional 376,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,979,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $164.73 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $176.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.85 and a beta of 0.65.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). MicroStrategy had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $110.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

