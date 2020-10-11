Contrasting Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) & Carnival (NYSE:CUK)

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) and Carnival (NYSE:CUK) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and Carnival’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwegian Cruise Line -43.46% -4.47% -1.44% Carnival -17.53% 0.06% 0.03%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Norwegian Cruise Line and Carnival, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwegian Cruise Line 0 0 2 0 3.00 Carnival 1 2 1 0 2.00

Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.14%. Given Norwegian Cruise Line’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Norwegian Cruise Line is more favorable than Carnival.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Carnival shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Carnival shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and Carnival’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwegian Cruise Line $6.46 billion 0.80 $930.23 million $5.09 3.68 Carnival $20.83 billion 0.12 $2.99 billion N/A N/A

Carnival has higher revenue and earnings than Norwegian Cruise Line.

Risk & Volatility

Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carnival has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line beats Carnival on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye. As of February 20, 2020, the company had 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor, international travel advisor, and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. It also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, a tour company in Alaska; and the Canadian Yukon, which owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. In addition, the company is involved in the lease of cruise ships. It sells its cruises primarily through travel agents and tour operators. Carnival plc was founded in 1850 and is based in Southampton, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.