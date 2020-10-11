Analyzing Conduent (CNDT) and Its Peers

Conduent (NASDAQ: CNDT) is one of 170 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Conduent to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Conduent alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Conduent and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent 0 0 0 0 N/A Conduent Competitors 1582 6191 10586 483 2.53

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential downside of 1.04%. Given Conduent’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Conduent has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Conduent has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conduent’s competitors have a beta of 5.56, suggesting that their average stock price is 456% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Conduent and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent -16.35% 8.56% 2.59% Conduent Competitors -18.09% -57.55% -6.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Conduent and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent $4.47 billion -$1.93 billion 5.81 Conduent Competitors $2.80 billion $353.68 million 11.31

Conduent has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Conduent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.6% of Conduent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Conduent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services. The Transportation segment offers systems and support comprising of mission-critical mobility and payment solutions to government clients. The company also provides end-user customer experience, transaction processing, commercial healthcare, human resource, and learning services; government healthcare, payment solutions, child support and labor workforce, and federal services; and tolling, transit, photo and parking, and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.