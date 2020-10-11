BMO Capital Markets Increases Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$136.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CTC.A. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$117.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$130.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$126.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of CTC.A opened at C$143.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$134.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$115.57. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$67.15 and a 12 month high of C$157.36.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

