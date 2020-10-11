PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter worth $107,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter valued at $146,000.

NYSE:TPH opened at $19.00 on Friday. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.67.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $766.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. 140166 upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

In other TRI Pointe Group news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,958,513.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $212,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

