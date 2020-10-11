PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 423 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 1,868.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.62. The company has a market cap of $675.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.07.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $333,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,676 shares in the company, valued at $350,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $27,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,182.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 29,258 shares of company stock valued at $770,681. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMST shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. TheStreet raised HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush started coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

