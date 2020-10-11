Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Shares Gap Down to $47.30

Shares of Shoe Zone PLC (LON:SHOE) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.30, but opened at $45.00. Shoe Zone shares last traded at $45.25, with a volume of 4,163 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Shoe Zone in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 million and a PE ratio of 7.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 70.48.

About Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE)

