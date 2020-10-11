PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,026 Shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Lantheus by 3.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 91.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Lantheus by 49.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $896.63 million, a P/E ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Lantheus had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $66.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. CJS Securities raised shares of Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,688,783.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

