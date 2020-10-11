New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 686 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of New Relic by 10.9% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 5.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of New Relic by 33.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on New Relic in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on New Relic from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other news, COO Michael J. Christenson bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.72 per share, with a total value of $510,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,970.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $1,983,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,385 shares of company stock worth $7,165,527. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Relic stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.13. New Relic Inc has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $74.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average of $59.56.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.35 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that New Relic Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

