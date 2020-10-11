PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $20,137,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $7,885,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $7,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,476,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $68,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,200 shares of company stock worth $73,680. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho raised Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.26.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 4.06. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

