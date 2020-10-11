M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 387.9% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 835,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,812,000 after purchasing an additional 664,316 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in M/I Homes by 557.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 742,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 629,957 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter worth about $6,126,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes by 28.5% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 392,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 87,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

MHO stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 0.68. M/I Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $48.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.87.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $714.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.88 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.17%. M/I Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes Inc will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on M/I Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.