Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Shares Gap Down to $451.00

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $451.00, but opened at $425.00. Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy shares last traded at $426.50, with a volume of 19,112 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 431.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 390.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.56 million and a P/E ratio of -3.97.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN)

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company in Finland. It has a pipeline of drug development projects focusing on acute organ traumas, vascular damage, and cancer immunotherapy. The company's lead product candidate is Traumakine, a recombinant human IFN beta-1a, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

