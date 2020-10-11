Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) Shares Gap Down to $0.26

Great Western Mining Co. Plc (LON:GWMO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.25. Great Western Mining shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 85,365,604 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.13. The company has a market cap of $6.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.23.

About Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO)

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC engages in the exploration and mining of mineral properties in the United States, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company explores for copper, silver, gold, and other minerals. It holds interests in 896 claims covering a total area of 73 square kilometers located in the mineral county, Nevada.

