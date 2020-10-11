Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives $53.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.27.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Magna International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Magna International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Magna International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

NYSE:MGA opened at $52.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.09, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Magna International has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $57.09.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.32. Magna International had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,192,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth $67,504,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth $40,122,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,713,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,293,000 after purchasing an additional 465,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth $9,284,000. 58.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

