Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.27.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Magna International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Magna International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Magna International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Magna International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 687.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Magna International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 258,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter valued at $707,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 31,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.25. Magna International has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $57.09.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Magna International had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

