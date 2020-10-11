PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 99,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 92,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 473.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 614,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 507,223 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth $2,438,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 588.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 150,681 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Shares of COOP opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.26. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $24.58.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.20 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 3.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COOP shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.