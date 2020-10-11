Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €42.57 ($50.09).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

ETR:SHL opened at €37.62 ($44.25) on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a fifty-two week high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €37.90 and a 200-day moving average price of €40.32.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

