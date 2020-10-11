HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of HNNMY stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 120.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Analyst Recommendations for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

Receive News & Ratings for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Brokerages Set Schaeffler AG PT at €7.31
Brokerages Set Schaeffler AG PT at €7.31
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Zalando
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Zalando
Electronic Arts Inc. CEO Andrew Wilson Sells 250,000 Shares
Electronic Arts Inc. CEO Andrew Wilson Sells 250,000 Shares
HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Schaeffler AG Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Schaeffler AG Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report