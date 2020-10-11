HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of HNNMY stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 120.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

