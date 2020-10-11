Brokerages Set Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) PT at €7.31

Shares of Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €7.31 ($8.60).

SHA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.40 ($8.71) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

SHA opened at €5.81 ($6.83) on Friday. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($19.69). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.18.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

