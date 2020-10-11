Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ZLNDY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. AlphaValue upgraded Zalando to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group upgraded Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

ZLNDY opened at $50.74 on Friday. Zalando has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $52.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.62 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

