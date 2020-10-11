Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson Sells 250,000 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $31,177,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,177,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $31,167,500.00.

Shares of EA opened at $127.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $147.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.52.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $127.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 952.6% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 225.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

