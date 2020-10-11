HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €42.54 ($50.05).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Get HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA alerts:

ETR HLE opened at €44.38 ($52.21) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a PE ratio of -8.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €42.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.47. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 1-year low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 1-year high of €50.85 ($59.82).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.