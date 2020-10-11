Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €7.31 ($8.60).

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHA shares. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €7.40 ($8.71) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($8.59) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of SHA stock opened at €5.81 ($6.83) on Friday. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($19.69). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.18.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

