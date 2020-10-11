HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Receives €42.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €42.54 ($50.05).

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Get HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA alerts:

Shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA stock opened at €44.38 ($52.21) on Friday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 1 year low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 1 year high of €50.85 ($59.82). The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion and a PE ratio of -8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €42.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €36.36.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.