Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Yokogawa Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

YOKEY stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. Yokogawa Electric has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29.

About Yokogawa Electric

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation, and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Asia, Europe, Africa, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Industrial Automation and Control, Test and Measurement, and Aviation and Other Business.

