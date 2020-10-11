Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Yokogawa Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

YOKEY stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. Yokogawa Electric has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation, and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Asia, Europe, Africa, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Industrial Automation and Control, Test and Measurement, and Aviation and Other Business.

