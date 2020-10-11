HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HNNMY. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Get HENNES & MAURIT/ADR alerts:

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.