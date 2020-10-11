HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HNNMY. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Analyst Recommendations for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

Receive News & Ratings for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Brokerages Set Schaeffler AG PT at €7.31
Brokerages Set Schaeffler AG PT at €7.31
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Zalando
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Zalando
Electronic Arts Inc. CEO Andrew Wilson Sells 250,000 Shares
Electronic Arts Inc. CEO Andrew Wilson Sells 250,000 Shares
HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Schaeffler AG Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Schaeffler AG Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report