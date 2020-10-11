Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives GBX 2,029.09 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,029.09 ($26.51).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,650 ($34.63) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunzl to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.71) in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,480 ($32.41) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.81. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,242 ($16.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,561 ($33.46). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,444.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,072.68.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported GBX 70.10 ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 66.70 ($0.87) by GBX 3.40 ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Bunzl will post 13001.3065205 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.80 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

