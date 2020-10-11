Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,029.09 ($26.51).

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNZL. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,650 ($34.63) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Bunzl from GBX 1,920 ($25.09) to GBX 2,175 ($28.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bunzl from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, August 24th.

Shares of LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,480 ($32.41) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,444.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,072.68. Bunzl has a 1 year low of GBX 1,242 ($16.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,561 ($33.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported GBX 70.10 ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 66.70 ($0.87) by GBX 3.40 ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Bunzl will post 13001.3065205 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a GBX 15.80 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Bunzl’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

