David E. Shaw Sells 919,793 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 919,793 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $50,680,594.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 7.13. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $99.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.05.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. Schrödinger’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.