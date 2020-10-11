TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a C$27.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of T stock opened at C$24.12 on Friday. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$18.55 and a twelve month high of C$27.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion and a PE ratio of 20.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.23.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.61 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.3366458 EPS for the current year.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

