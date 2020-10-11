Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,908.82 ($51.08).

WIZZ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 4,309 ($56.30) price target for the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Davy Research cut Wizz Air to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Societe Generale upped their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,730 ($48.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,700 ($61.41) to GBX 4,150 ($54.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of LON WIZZ opened at GBX 3,262 ($42.62) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 12.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,446.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,132.42. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,526 ($59.14).

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,755 ($49.07), for a total transaction of £2,816,250 ($3,679,929.44). Also, insider Diederik Pen sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,616 ($47.25), for a total transaction of £506,240 ($661,492.23).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

