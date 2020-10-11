Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$245.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$191.00. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.21% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

CJT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$176.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$203.00.

TSE:CJT opened at C$222.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of -82.15. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$67.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$206.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$184.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$149.26.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.93 million. Research analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 4.0730343 earnings per share for the current year.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

