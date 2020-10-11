Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$245.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$191.00. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.21% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS.
CJT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$176.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$203.00.
TSE:CJT opened at C$222.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of -82.15. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$67.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$206.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$184.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$149.26.
Cargojet Company Profile
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
