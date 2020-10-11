TD Securities Raises Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$3.00

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 48.51% from the company’s previous close.

AAV has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$2.75 target price on Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.64.

Shares of AAV stock opened at C$2.02 on Friday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of C$0.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $379.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.15.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$33.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.2263212 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

