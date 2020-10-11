Raymond James Analysts Give Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) a C$2.75 Price Target

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) has been assigned a C$2.75 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.64.

AAV stock opened at C$2.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.79. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of C$0.98 and a 52-week high of C$2.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.84.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$33.34 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.2263212 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

