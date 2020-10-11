Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) (TSE:BAD) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) (TSE:BAD) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BAD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$31.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$30.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Get Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE BAD opened at C$38.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$37.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Badger Daylighting Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.82.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) (TSE:BAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$134.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$137.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Daylighting Ltd. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.05, for a total transaction of C$380,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,400 shares in the company, valued at C$1,841,620.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) Company Profile

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.