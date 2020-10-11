Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) PT Set at C$1.75 by Raymond James

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) received a C$1.75 price objective from Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.31% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE AOT opened at C$1.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $325.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33. Ascot Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.37 and a 1-year high of C$1.40.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits. Its flagship property include the Premier-Dilworth project located in north of Stewart, British Columbia.

