Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) PT Set at C$1.75 by Raymond James

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) received a C$1.75 price objective from Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.31% from the stock’s previous close.
TSE AOT opened at C$1.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $325.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33. Ascot Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.37 and a 1-year high of C$1.40.
Ascot Resources Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.