Raymond James Increases Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$145.00

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.39% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

CNR has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$122.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$116.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$131.36.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$144.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$139.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$124.13. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12-month low of C$92.01 and a 12-month high of C$145.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.83.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) news, Senior Officer Douglas Allan Macdonald sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.76, for a total transaction of C$798,321.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,474,449.08. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$129.52, for a total transaction of C$314,215.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at C$2,022,194.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,680 shares of company stock worth $7,779,372.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Analyst Recommendations for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR)

