PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 28,727 Shares of Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,727 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 15.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson in the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSO opened at $7.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of -0.03. Pearson PLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0778 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Several research firms have commented on PSO. BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

