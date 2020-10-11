PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 6,452 Shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) by 64.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

CYH opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $584.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.93. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $7.47.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $2.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CYH shares. ValuEngine downgraded Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

