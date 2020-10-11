1,383 Shares in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cloudflare by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 145,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $5,213,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $574,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,702,130 shares of company stock worth $105,922,962. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET opened at $46.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.31. Cloudflare Inc has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Latest News

