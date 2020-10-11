PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 3,076 Shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) by 220.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $486,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 444.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38,909 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 64.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 31,017 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 78,813 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta purchased 229,000 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $3,036,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $4,754,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,235,200 shares of company stock worth $18,730,748 in the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RRR. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.73.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.81. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $27.91.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.03. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

