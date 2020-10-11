PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,759 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 107.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 832,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 431,522 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 564,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 351,891 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 319.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 233,190 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 217,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,772,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 202,480 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TUP shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Sidoti upped their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Argus raised Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tupperware Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.40 and a beta of 3.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $397.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.55 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

