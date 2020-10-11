$0.25 EPS Expected for SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) to post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SSR Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.29. SSR Mining reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SSR Mining will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SSR Mining.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.08 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

SSRM opened at $19.30 on Friday. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

