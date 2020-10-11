PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $44,000 Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 158,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.8% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

SJR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Shaw Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $938.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.80 million. Research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 84.26%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.