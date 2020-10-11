PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 859 Shares of The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Children's Place were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Children's Place in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Children's Place during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in The Children's Place by 28.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in The Children's Place by 35.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Children's Place by 16.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of The Children's Place from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Children's Place in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on The Children's Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised The Children's Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Children's Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $28.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.88. The Children's Place, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47. The firm has a market cap of $414.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.84.

The Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $368.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.50 million. The Children's Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Children's Place, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Children's Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

