PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the first quarter worth about $75,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in World Fuel Services by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INT shares. ValuEngine downgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. World Fuel Services Corp has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

