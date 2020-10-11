Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Position Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Inseego were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Inseego by 1,219.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 440,131 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego during the second quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Inseego by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 255,781 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the second quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 104,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Inseego alerts:

INSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inseego presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.16.

INSG opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73. Inseego Corp has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $15.25.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inseego Corp will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 20,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen M. Smith sold 10,057 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $113,845.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,500.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,647 shares of company stock valued at $853,253. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.